NATIONAL bakery chain Greggs has opened a new outlet in Bodmin.
It is located at Dunmere Road Retail Park, Bodmin, creating six new jobs for the area.
The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including their bakes and sausage rolls.
As well as the usual fare offered at the outlet, Greggs have also launched a number of new products for customers to try.
A spokesperson for the outlet said they were looking forward to welcoming customers to its latest offering, which comes as part of a wider redevelopment of the Dunmere Retail Park. It includes an extended Home Bargains, which re-opened after a several month absence to facilitate the work.
Shop manager Saffron Ray said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or click and collect.”
Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Bodmin has brought six new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”