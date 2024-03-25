SUPERSTAR cellist Luka Sulic has unveiled a music video for his new track ‘Life’, which includes scenes shot from inside the Eden Project’s majestic rainforest biome.
Luka is renowned for his dynamic blend of classical and crossover solo performances, as well as his role in the global sensation 2Cellos, where he shared the stage with legends such as Sir Elton John, playing to massive arenas and stadiums worldwide.
The music video for Life sees Luka performing the track in multiple locations inside the rainforest biome, including the ‘look out’, a platform suspended high above the canopy. The video also includes scenes filmed at Bodinnick near Fowey.
The scenes at the Eden Project were shot after the popular visitor attraction had closed to the public, allowing Luka the opportunity to express his creativity and perform the track live within the natural elements of the rainforest with only a small team accompanying him.
Luka said: “I would like to personally thank the team at the Eden Project for allowing me to film at their amazing site. It was incredible experience, to be in such a unique location, on a summer's evening, playing cello and flying drones inside the Biome!”
The album is available now on all streaming platforms.