Performers took to the stage in the church to perform the nativity story as a musical which they named – ‘Keep calm and carol on’.
These performances have been a recurring event taking place over the last 10 years.
Each performance is a funny adaptation of the nativity story – previous year titles have included the ‘Lone Manger’.
The musical element of the play featured carols which had been adapted and included a huge mixture of song styles including soul music and sea shanties.
The cast comprised friends, family, church members and anyone who could sing, dance or play an instrument.
More than 300 people attended the performances over the two days resulting in a total sum of £700 being raised for the Liskeard Foodbank.
Peter Morgan (seen pictured, far right) helped to narrate the show.
Looking back on the performance, Peter said: “The show went really well this year, due to the hard work of the cast and very talented band.
“The crew who did all the off stage work were awesome and the amount raised was a record, which we hope to break next year with another musical nativity, which will be called BC 2 AD.”