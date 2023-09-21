THERE was a hive of activity in Looe last weekend as music lovers came to the coastal town to enjoy a variety of performances.
With more than 85 performances across ten venues for the ‘Looe Weekender’, the town was packed, with plenty to get stuck into and lots of music to enjoy.
Put together by a group of Looe’s licensed trade, including pubs, bars, cafés and restaurants, the emphasis was on community, with organisers fronting the cost to ensure that each and every venue was free to enter.
There was also assistance from Looe Lions, Looe Harbour Commissioners and Route2Events to ensure everything run smoothly on both sides of the river.
The organisers of the Looe Weekender said: “Thank you to everyone who came to support the Looe Weekender - we hope that you had a fantastic few days of live music across the town.
“Not even the rain on Sunday could dampened the spirits and it cleared away to be a fantastic evening for the final sets.”
Unlike many festivals, organisers decided against bringing in external food trucks and outside catering, ensuring that restaurants, cafés and other local eateries throughout the town benefitted from the weekend’s event.
The organisers continued: “Apart from a few hours on Sunday, the weather was perfect, yet not once single performance had to be cancelled.
“Feedback from locals, visitors and businesses alike has been positive with repeated calls for when the event will take place next year… As for 2024; keep an eye on the @looeweekender Facebook page.
“A debrief meeting is due to take place in the coming weeks when it will be decided about next year’s event.”