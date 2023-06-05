Morvran, a traditional music duo from Saltash and Liskeard have been invited to represent Cornwall in July at Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering on the Isle of Man (July 24-30).
This year, the long-running music and dance festival includes performances from Ireland’s BBC Folk Awards lifetime achievement award winners Dervish and multi-award-winning Scottish songwriter, folk singer, and storyteller Karine Polwart.
Morvran are Hannah Sharp (violin) and Steve Hunt (bouzouki).
Cornish born and bred, Hannah has been a member of Southwest Philharmonia & Chorus and Plymouth University Orchestra and was, for two years, leader of Kelliwick Orchestra. She began exploring traditional fiddle in 2016 and performs with the cèilidh band Four Feet First and with singer-songwriter Jon Fazal.
Manx-born Steve has toured and recorded with uilleann piper Alan Burton and as a member of Leski, Dalla and Corncrow. He currently performs with several cèilidh bands in Cornwall and Devon. In 2022, Steve was initiated as a Bard of Gorsedh Kernow “for promoting Cornish Identity and Culture through Folk Music.”
Hannah and Steve will be joined at Yn Chruinnaght by multi-instrumentalist Francis Rowney (of Windjammer) and dance teacher and caller Carmen Hunt. In 2022, Carmen was initiated as a Bard of Gorsedh Kernow “for promoting Cornish Identity and Culture through Folk Dance.”
While Morvran’s distinctive approach to traditional tunes can be defined as a conjoining of Hannah’s classical training and Steve’s instinctive folk methods, their dynamic is constantly-evolving. The duo made their debut concert appearance in April 2022, supporting Windjammer at the Barbican Theatre, Plymouth.
They are also active in community arts as the musicians for Scoots Kernow Cornish folk dance workshops.
‘Morvran’ is the Kernewek (Cornish) word for ‘Cormorant’, a bird that frequents the estuaries of South East Cornwall.
To find out more visit: morvran.bandcamp.com or ynchruinnaght.com