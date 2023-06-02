Performers new and old attended the day-long family friendly festival of music, art, food and culture. Venues across town were humming with groups of musicians and soloists – ukulele, traditional and string bands; acapella, choirs and shanty; quartets, rock and pop. There was plenty of music, performances and traditional dance popping up on the high street throughout the day.
The Black Company set up a medieval encampment in the Churchyard to demonstrate the demonic arts of medieval battling. There was also heaps of children’s entertainment including Raymond’s Carousel and a range of inflatables.
LostFest lived up to it’s chock-a-block expectiations with over 100 local artists and 60 stalls of artisan’s selling arts, crafts and antiques and stalls selling delicious festival food from all corners of the world.
There was also an opportunity to head to the high street as a number of food and produce shops had tables and chairs in the street creating a relaxed continental flavour. Festivities carried on until 9pm with two fun, high-energy offerings. Dance band King Dinosaur offerd up their original sound influenced by jazz, Latin, mariachi, eastern European folk and swing – a unique sound they call ‘Spaghetti Western Swing’.
And Freshly Squeezed brought their legendary funk, soul and hip-hop behemoth from SW:UK! Smooth soul vocals, a slick MC and a solid wall of horns and rhythm was played by Session players endorsed by the likes of Craig Charles, Joss Stone and BBC Introducing.