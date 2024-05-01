Bodmin Keep, Cornwall’s Army Museum is holding a talk with co-star of popular podcast We Have Ways of Making You Talk, the historian, author and broadcaster James Holland on Tuesday, June 11.
The talk is a fundraiser for the museum and is part of the D-Day celebrations at Bodmin Keep.
To mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, James will talk about both D-Day and the Battle for Normandy, discussing some of the main themes and looking at the human experience of war from all sides, drawing on research from his 2019 book, Normandy ’44: D-Day and the Battle for France. The talk will be followed by a Q&A session.
Well-known to enthusiasts of the period for his podcast, co-presented with Al Murray, James Holland has written extensively on the Second World War.
Holland’s books, exhaustively researched, cover a range of topics from The Dam Busters to Malta under siege and the Allied Invasion of Italy, including the Battle of Montecasino, in which the DCLI took part.
To book tickets, visit: https://bodminkeep.org.uk/visit-us/whats-on/