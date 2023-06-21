FIRE CREWS from a number of stations were called to an early morning outbuilding fire at Callington.
Crews from Liskeard, Callington, Saltash, Wadebridge and Bodmin fire stations were called to the blaze at Newbridge, Callington.
The outbuilding, measuring 15 metres by 30 metres was 'well alight' upon the arrival of the fire crews, who tackled it using four breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 04.38hrs crews from Liskeard and Callington Fire Stations were mobilised to this incident which involved an outbuilding well alight.
"At 04.56hrs two further appliances from Saltash Fire Station and the water carrier from Wadebridge were mobilised.
"The outbuilding measured 15m by 30m and crews are tackling the fire using four breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets.
"There are no further details at this time updates will be posted as and when received."
Sharing a picture of a water carrier used as part of the operation to stop the fire, a spokesperson for Wadebridge Community Fire Station added: "At 04:58 our water carrier was mobilised to an outbuilding on fire in Newbridge.
"The crew have been supporting appliances from Callington Community Fire Station, Liskeard Community Fire Station, Saltash Community Fire Station and Bodmin Community Fire Station by shuttling water from Callington to the scene of operations."