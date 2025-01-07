East Cornwall Search and Rescue assisted in a call on Saturday, January, 4 to locate a missing 21-year-old female at Blackpool pit, Nanpean.
The woman’s car had been located nearby and due to the wide area and difficult searching conditions support of the coastguard rescue helicopter Rescue 924 was also requested.
A spokesperson for the East Cornwall Search and Rescue said: "Twelve of our team members commenced searches on difficult and steep ground in dark, cold and wet conditions until around midnight when we received the good news that she had been located safe and well through police enquiries outside of the search area.
“We're grateful for the support from West Cornwall Search and Rescue Team who were stood down en route with additional resources.”
A spokesperson for the Devon and Cornwall Police added: “Police were called around 9pm on Saturday 4 January following concern for the welfare of a woman in the St Austell area. The woman in her 20s was believed to be in the Nanpean area.
“Officers, a police dog unit, HM Coastguard helicopter and East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team attended and conducted an extensive search.
“The woman was located safe around midnight after police enquiries led to an address in a neighbouring village.”