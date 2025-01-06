A MAJOR road through Bodmin has been closed ‘until further notice’ after parts of a historic building in the town began to collapse.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue service, alongside Devon and Cornwall Police, attended reports of building masonry falling into the road at a property on the junction between St Nicholas Street and Crinnicks Hill, known locally as ‘Cornershop’ due to its history as a traditional corner shop prior to closure a number of years ago.
The building, which also served as a branch of ‘Royal Liver Assurance’ in the 1960’s above the shop, was later converted into a residential property.
Residents of the building have been evacuated from the property after it transpired that the building was showing “cracks” and “bulging walls”, leading to fears over a potential collapse. Those affected were provided with alternative accommodation after the evacuation.
Go Cornwall Bus, which operates the majority of ‘Transport for Cornwall’ branded routes in the Duchy, confirmed that none of its bus services would be serving Mount Folly until further notice, with routes diverted either via Dennison Road or Beacon Road.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “One crew from Bodmin attended a call to a building where masonry had fallen into the road and the structure seemed unstable. On arrival, crews confirmed the building was showing cracks and bulging walls.
“Firefighters closed the passing roads for safety reasons. All residents have been evacuated and alternative accommodation has been arranged for them. Highways have been requested to attend to set up diversions and a building surveyor has been asked to attend to survey the building. This incident has been left in the hands of Cornwall Council staff and Police.”
Cllr Leigh Frost, the Cornwall Council member for Bodmin St Petroc said that he would remain in dialogue with necessary parties to ensure a swift resolution.