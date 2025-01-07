CORNWALL has been issued another weather warning by the Met Office for Wednesday, January 8.
The latest yellow warning - which is for snow - is in place from 9am until 11.59pm tomorrow and covers much of Devon, Somerset and a large portion of Cornwall, including Bodmin, Callington, Camelford, Launceston, St Austell and Wadebridge.
Forecasters at the Exeter-based Met Office are predicting that snow and ice may push south, causing widespread disruption.
The 15-hour snow warning is expected to bring sleet, snow and ice, which will disrupt travel, including roads, rail and air. As much as 5cm of snow could fall and settle across the region with up to 10cm potentially on higher ground.
Rain and sleet showers are more likely along the coasts, but with temperatures remaining low through the week, the risk of ice forming remains high.
As part of the latest warning, motorists are advised to only travel if necessary. If you do need to go out, plan routes carefully and leave plenty of time for journeys. Also, drive appropriately for the conditions and keep essentials in the car in case of emergencies.