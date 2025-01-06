A yellow weather warning is in place for the majority of Devon and Cornwall warning of ice and snow through the night.
Devon and Cornwall Police have said that their officers are reports of snow between Bodmin and Okehampton on the A30, in addition to further issues on Dartmoor.
As a result, they have urged people to stay safe and not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are responding to a number of reports of collisions in the Force area due to heavy snow and icy conditions.
“The A30 is particularly affected by snow between Bodmin and Okehampton, along with roads on Dartmoor. Please stay safe and do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary.”