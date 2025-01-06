A DOUBLE yellow weather warning has been now issued for Devon and Cornwall and includes a weather system pushing some snow into the area which could prove disruptive on Wednesday (January 8).
The Met Office warns of that the snow brings a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected. They also say there is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off, most likely in upland areas.
A small chance of travel delays is also a possibility on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel, they add.
A spokesperson said: “Outbreaks of snow may push in from the southwest during Wednesday, potentially giving some significant accumulations in places.
“Two to five centimetres of snow could accumulate fairly widely, and as much as 10cm over higher ground, especially over east or northeast-facing slopes. Rain or sleet is more likely near coasts.”
The Met Office update for Monday evening (January 6) into Tuesday morning (January 7) also warns of icy stretches on the roads as wet conditions from heavy rain persist.
Frequent sleet or snow showers are predicted to move into southwest England in the early hours of Tuesday (January 7) and likely to produce snow accumulations of a few cm above 200 metres. The heaviest snow showers may also produce temporary accumulations of zero to two centimetres at low levels.
A spokesperson said: “Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous, so to keep yourself and others safe.
“Plan your route, checking for delays and road closures, amending your travel plans if necessary; if driving, leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off; make sure you have essentials packed in your car in the event of any delays (warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de-icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger).
“People cope better when they have prepared in advance for the risk of power cuts or being cut off from services and amenities due to the snow. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.”