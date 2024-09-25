LIBERAL Democrat MPs from Devon and Cornwall have launched a petition demanding that the Government reconsider their potential cancellation of new hospitals across the South West.
As part of the previous Conservative Government’s New Hospital Programme (NHP), the Royal Cornwall Hospital at Treliske was set to have a dedicated Women and Children’s building added to it by 2028.
In a letter to MPs, Health Secretary Wes Streeting identified 25 planned new hospitals that are now ‘subject to review’. The plans for the new hospital at Treliske, as well as others in Devon are now at risk.
Andrew George, the MP for St Ives had previously criticised the decision, stating: “As well as being extremely unwelcome, your letter will cause dismay not only amongst our NHS colleagues, but also the wider community, whose hopes had been cruelly raised by the promises of the previous government. The news is both shocking and disappointing.
“Shocking, in that local ICB and acute Trust executives, though anxious, gave the six of us the impression that confirmation of the delivery of this project would be a formality.”
The petition has been backed by the following Liberal Democrat Members of Parliament from Devon and Cornwall: Ben Maguire MP, (North Cornwall), Caroline Voaden MP (South Devon), Steve Darling MP (Torbay) and Ian Roome MP (North Devon).
Ben Maguire, MP for North Cornwall, said: “The Government’s proposed ‘review’ of the planned Women and Children’s Hospital at Treliske - which seems very much like a discreet way of saying ‘cancellation’ - will serve as a severely damaging blow to Cornwall’s health services. I know the same goes for my Liberal Democrat colleagues right across Devon and Cornwall who are equally as disappointed as I am.
“We can all see the clear legacy of mismanagement and chaos that the Tories left the country with, but potentially cancelling a hospital that planned to combine crucial maternity, neonatal, paediatric and obstetric and gynaecology services is simply not the way forward.
“I speak on behalf of all of my constituents when I say that this planned review must be reconsidered, and will be front-and-centre among us Liberal Democrat MPs leading the opposition to this decision.”