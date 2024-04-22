LAST weekend I attended a number of constituency events locally. On Saturday evening it was a pleasure to attend a dinner in honour of St George held in my local Masonic Hall in Millbrook. It was great to see so many people at this fundraising event and the traditional roast beef was fantastically produced by Julie Elworthy and her team of caterers. It was interesting to learn a bit about the history of St George and how he was actually born of Cappadocian Greek origin which at the time was part of the Roman Empire and is in modern day Turkey. He became a Roman soldier in the Praetorian guard but was sentenced to death for refusing to recant his Christian faith. I would like to thank all those involved in organising this occasion.