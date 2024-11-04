Andrew George, the Liberal Democrat MP for the St Ives constituency, has responded to the announcement that Flambards Theme Park is set to permanently close with immediate effect.
Flambards, which opened under the name ‘Cornwall Aero Park’ in Helston, had offered all round family fun for 48 years. However, due rising costs and a steady decline in visitor numbers, the beloved park have taken the difficult decision to close its doors for the last time.
Upon hearing the news, Andrew said: “Awful news from Flambards today. After almost half a century, Flambards has been a constant in our lives, for visitor activity, employment, community events and parties.
“The owners have assured me that Ferdi's Indoor Play will remain open, and that redundancies will be kept to a minimum. But that won't lessen the blow for those who will lose their jobs. I'm deeply concerned for them, and will offer support.”