THE MP for North Cornwall has hosted the first North Cornwall Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) summit in Bodmin.
During the event, held at the BEAT community centre in the town, it was discussed how best to facilitate improvements in the education of people with additional needs.
The event gathered educators, parents, local stakeholders, and SEND advocates to address the pressing challenges within the current SEND system and to explore practical solutions for reform.
Discussions at the summit covered a range of issues, including the need for improved communication between families and schools, better transport options for SEND students, and increasing diversity and inclusion within mainstream schools.
The session, while highlighting frustrations with the existing system, aimed to bring together those most affected by a lack of provision to find solutions in a collaborative, positive environment.
Commenting on the event, Mr Maguire said: “The Special Educational Needs system is clearly broken, and I have experienced its shortcomings within my own family. However, today was about how we move forward together to fix the system for the sake of all our children. The summit was a great success, and we covered a range of topics - from communication improvements and transport reforms, to more diversity within mainstream schools, and much more.
“I’d like to give a huge thanks to our fantastic panel members Guy, Rachel, Hannah, Graham, and the inspiring Youth Council member Sasha, who shared her own lived experiences and passion for positive change. The mix of professional viewpoints with personal experience meant that we were able to cover a lot of ground and make a lot of positive progress - which I will now be taking to Parliament.
“This week, I will be urging the Chancellor to include a SEND funding increase in the budget. I also plan to hold debates on SEND in the House, involving as many of my Parliamentary colleagues as possible, in order to foster real change in this area. I will make sure this stays at the top of the political agenda, and keep you all updated on my progress.”