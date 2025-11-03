NOAH Law, the MP for St Austell and Newquay, says that every week constituents are telling him about unreliable and reduced bus services causing undue hassle.
He has highlighted a number of issues, such as the Newquay to Bodmin service taking two hours, waits of two hours between buses from St Dennis to Newquay and St Austell, cutbacks to the number 26 bus service and some services seeing cancellations.
With this in mind, the Labour MP has welcomed additional funding for bus services and further government moves to improve matters.
He said: “Public transport in Cornwall needs to be made an obvious choice, not a chore.
“For that, we need a strategic approach which puts the public good, not private profit first, ensuring decisions on routes aren’t just made in a vacuum with no consideration for the bigger picture.
“For many people, good bus services are essential for accessing jobs and healthcare, or avoiding social isolation. But every week, constituents tell me of unreliable and reduced services causing undue hassle – such as the Newquay to Bodmin service taking two hours, waits of two hours between buses from St Dennis to Newquay and St Austell, cutbacks to the 26 bus service, and some services like the 21 seeing cancellations.”
Mr Law said that the government is putting around £11-million into services in Cornwall to enhance popular routes, protect rural services and increase bus use for shopping, socialising and commuting. Money will also be spent on pilot projects linked to bus franchising.
He said: “This funding means we can take a fresh look at where we are now with the public good, not private profit, as the first priority, and have a proper strategy for improving services.”
Meanwhile, the MP has launched two surveys on transport connectivity, one in more rural areas including St Dennis and one a wider national poll.
