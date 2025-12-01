AN MP has said there is absolutely no excuse for the anti-social behaviour and criminal activity that has affected recreation facilities in a Cornish town.
Noah Law (Labour), the MP for St Austell and Newquay, has spoken out online about the problems at Par Track in Par.
Mr Law said he had contacted the team at the track about the ongoing incidences of anti-social behaviour and criminal activity they were suffering.
He said: “There is absolutely zero excuse for vandalising hard-won local facilities at the heart of our community.
“I had already been in touch with the police and various residents about this, but it’s clear much wider interventions are needed to get a handle on the situation and keep this thriving hub of our community going strong.”
