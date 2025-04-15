THE Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall, has written directly to rail minister Lord Hendy, requesting a meeting to discuss the ongoing lack of disabled access at Bodmin Parkway railway station.
The move follows repeated concerns raised by local residents both on the doorsteps and in correspondence with MP Ben Maguire.
Bodmin Parkway is inaccessible to people of limited mobility or with a physical disability seeking to catch a train from the station to stations north of Bodmin Parkway.
Previously, those with limited mobility could cross via the tracks from platform one to platform two at ‘Barrow crossing’ however this option was withdrawn, meaning that disabled passengers have to go to a different station.
In his letter, Mr Maguire describes the situation as a “significant and ongoing barrier to mobility and inclusion” for people in North Cornwall. He points out that currently, there is no step-free access to the northbound platform (which serves London-bound trains, among others) meaning wheelchair users and passengers with reduced mobility cannot easily access services from this side of the station without travelling further afield to find an accessible alternative.
Commenting on his letter, Mr Maguire said:“Bodmin Parkway is the gateway station for so many in North Cornwall, but right now, it simply doesn’t serve everyone equally.
“While at the station in the past, I’ve seen first-hand the unacceptable reality facing passengers with disabilities, and that’s why I’ve written to the Minister urging immediate engagement. I've suggested either a full lift installation or even a practical stairlift as a temporary measure, but whatever the solution, we absolutely need to get this fixed.
“The northbound platform serves trains to London and all other parts of the UK, and it is vital that all can access it. Everyone deserves to travel with dignity and independence, and accessibility must no longer be treated as an afterthought.”