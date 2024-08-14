In a now-hidden response to residents airing their concerns on the Bodmin Jail Facebook page, a spokesperson for the business, owned by Tudor Hotels Collection, said that it was the responsibility of Bodmin Town Council, saying: “We understand that the parking near the museum is affected by the closure of the Bodmin Town Council car park. We will pass your feedback onto Bodmin Town Council, please do feel to also contact them. Everyone at the jail is sorry for any inconvenience caused.”