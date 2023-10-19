Town councillors and officers have been reviewing the summer of events organised by the council and have highlighted positive feedback from residents.
Community services manager Amanda Bright said: “The first time we had a screen in Priory Park was for the King’s coronation service and concert, and on the back of that we thought we’d pilot a ‘movies in the park’ day.
“Given the mixed weather in August, we couldn’t have timed this better and it was almost too hot a day although those who attended enjoyed the films.”
The free event, which cost the council around £2,000, featured the latest Super Marios Brothers movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Top Gun Maverick.
The council gained money back by the letting of pitches to traders.
Following the event, the council’s community services team is keen to mount a repeat performance, potentially on a bigger scale.
Amanda said: “We’ve spoken to community organisations who are keen to get involved in a future cinema event, with the potential to turn it into a full community day featuring music, local bands and more stalls.”