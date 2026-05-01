Despite these frustrating stats, there is one road which is making its way up the ranks to sit among some of the most congested A-roads in the county. No road in Cornwall has deteriorated as sharply as the A3076, which connects the A30 to Gummows Shop. Delays along the route stood at 14.4 seconds per vehicle per mile in 2020, however, by 2024 that figure had reached 58.6 seconds – a rise of 307 per cent in four years.