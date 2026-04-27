Angela Webber had gone back through the archives of the WI and produced a wonderful selection of stories complete with props, Angela and Pauline demonstrated Belly Dancing, Deportment, Jam Making, Knitting and everything WI is famous for. There were a wonderful amass of photos through the years that brought the History to Life. Competitions like ' write a description of the man you would like to marry'. This was won by Lorna Nute and yes she got the man and is still in the WI today. A Wonderful evening full of memories that everyone enjoyed .