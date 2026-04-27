Liskeard and Looe
The Inner Wheel Club Liskeard & Looe held its Fashion Show on April 16 at Hannafore Point Hotel.
Clothes from three local boutiques showcased this season’s fashions, including Willow Boutique and Jane-Louse Occasion Wear, both in Liskeard, and Quirky Boutique in Looe.
A spokesperson said: “The three Boutiques presented a wonderful selection of fashion statements, between everyday casual wear, to beach and holiday clothes, through to items for very special occasions.
“All the clothes were thoughtfully accessorised with matching hats, jewellery, shoes and handbags.”
Lanreath May Day
THE Lanreath May Day celebrations will be held on Sunday, May 3, from 11am until late.
Join the community for lots of fun for all. Free entry.
Competitions theme is ‘Lanreath Sunset’.
There will also be Maypole dancing, best photograph, morris dancers, best flower arrangement, Talons exotic animals, face painting, a cooking competition best pasty, plus a dog show. There will also be a carousel and market stalls.
Food will be available from the Women’s Institute - plus hot foods available from food stands.
Live music at 4pm from ‘Jessica and the rabbits’.
Connon Methodist Church
CONNON Methodist Church, May 2, Coffee morning from 10.30am to noon with various stalls including plant stall etcetera. Bacon baps will be served.
May 3, Sunday service with Martin O’Connell at 10am. May 4, Knit and Natter from1.30pm to 3.30pm.
St Melor's, Linkinhorne
Morning Prayer - Mondays weekly at 10am.
Sunday, May 3 - There will be a tea in the church at 4pm followed by an Evensong service with the Bishop of Truro, the Rt Rev David Williams.
St Paul's, Upton Cross
Sunday, May 3 - All Age Service at 10am.
The annual PCC meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 5, at 7.30pm in the Cross Link Centre at Upton Cross.
Linkinhorne Horticultural Society
THIS year's show will be run as a "Show and Fete" to raise funds for the parish hall to enable it to be up and running again and will be held in Rilla Mill Village Hall on Saturday, August 1, at 2pm.
The show will consist of the usual classes but with many more side stalls selling crafts, home produce cakes, plants, tombolas etcetera. Which stall would you like to run?
The popular "Most spuds grown in a bucket" competition will run again this year, so if you have a 14 litre bucket from last year, feel free to re-use it with a Charlotte seed potato.
As a community group, the LHS is very proud to support the Community Allotments by contributing to their infrastructure maintenance costs this year, which will help to ensure accessibility and inclusiveness for the community. Working on an allotment can have such a positive impact on physical and mental health - like all gardening! Happy gardening to you all.
Report by Becky Payne [email protected] and Sally Gisborne [email protected] and for any further info.
Working Bees
ANYONE wishing to help this working group please meet at the entrance of Stara Woods at 10am on Saturday, May 2. All welcome.
For information on joining Friends of Stara Woods, contact Anne Hughes on [email protected] or text 07710 348789.
Dobwalls United Church
Thursday, April 30 — 2pm Knit & Natter.
Sunday, May 3 — 9.30am Holy Communion.
Trematon Women’s Institute
Trematon WI held their AGM and it turned out to be as well as Business a fantastic evening of memories.
Pauline Newman president welcomed Mary Thompson from Board of Trustees to oversee procedures and hear the president, secretary and treasurer reports for the year, all made easier with our new microphone. Our president and committee members were all re-elected and Yvonne Hope joined us for the coming year.
We then enjoyed home make cake and scones with Jam and Cream and biscuits tea and coffee. Trophies were handed out for the competitions for the year and congratulations to Jane Smith who won both of these awards, a fantastic achievement. We had two original members who had been in Trematon WI since it started in 1963 Ann Doidge and Heather Kitt who were presented with bouquets and shared their memories.
Angela Webber had gone back through the archives of the WI and produced a wonderful selection of stories complete with props, Angela and Pauline demonstrated Belly Dancing, Deportment, Jam Making, Knitting and everything WI is famous for. There were a wonderful amass of photos through the years that brought the History to Life. Competitions like ' write a description of the man you would like to marry'. This was won by Lorna Nute and yes she got the man and is still in the WI today. A Wonderful evening full of memories that everyone enjoyed .
Come and see us on our stall at the Saltash May Fayre on Saturday, May 2.
Next Ladies that lunch will be on May 11 at Louis Tea room 12am. Next meeting will be on May 19 at Saltash Baptist Church 7pm. New members always welcome.
Callington Book Fairs
NANCY and Victor Briggs have taken over the two Callington Book Fairs from Margaret Simmons and their first one is on Saturday, May 2, at Callington Town Hall.
The fair opens at 10am and closes at 3pm. Admission is free. Refreshments will be available all day. Stands will cover all varieties of books.
Table rents and refreshment profits go to charities
Community church in St Cleer
THE Cleerway Community Church meets on Sunday in the Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA.
Worship begins at 10.30am but everyone is welcome to come along from 9.45am for refreshments.
The first Sunday each month includes a ‘Clothes swap’ table where anyone is invited to bring along clothes that are no longer needed and to pick up an exchange.
After the meeting, you are invited to stay afterwards for a ‘Bring and share lunch’. Everyone is welcome.
Plymouth and Truro District of the Oddfellows
Imagination ran wild across Cornwall’s windswept moorlands, misty coves and shadowy corners as members took part in the local Oddfellows literary challenge, to craft an original ghost story in exactly 250 words.
The resultant yarns were reviewed by author and Oddfellows member Dr Alan Jones, whose recently published book ‘In the Darkest Hours’ inspired budding writers to explore the eerie and the unexplained. The result was a rich collection of atmospheric and imaginative tales.
Dr Alan highlighted several standout entries that captured his imagination. Among them was ‘The Hound Calls’, praised for its striking opening and evocative use of the Beast of Bodmin, combining vivid atmosphere with emotional depth. ‘The Ghost of Bossiney Well’ impressed with its haunting concept of still waters as a gateway between worlds, told through a compelling journalistic lens.
A similar narrative style shaped ‘The Curse of Temple Church on Bodmin Moor’, leaving readers intrigued by its mysteries and unsettling twists. Meanwhile, ‘Arthur’s Animals’ offered a thoughtful and rewarding take on Arthurian legend, revealing new layers with each reading.
Darker themes emerged in ‘The Knockers Work’, a powerful tale blending folklore with an environmental warning, while ‘Regrets’ stood out for its poignant sense of longing and authentic voice.
Finally, ‘Trevorrow’ and ‘For the Love of Pilchards and Hevva Cake’ delivered emotion and atmosphere in equal measure, the former unsettling and ambiguous, the latter deeply moving and reflective.
Reflecting on the overall entries received from members of the Friendly Society, Dr Alan praised their shared ability to evoke unease and wonder, noting that each story possessed that essential spark of a truly ‘spooky’ tale.
The Plymouth and Truro District of the Oddfellows is proud to be part of one of the UK’s oldest and most welcoming friendly societies dedicated to enriching lives through friendship, care and community spirit.
Open to people of all ages and backgrounds, we offer a friendly and inclusive environment where everyone can feel valued, supported and truly at home. Whether you’re looking to expand your social circle, become part of a friendship group, enjoy regular social gatherings, or give back to your community, you’ll always find a warm welcome waiting for you.
Members enjoy a variety of friendship groups and regular social gatherings across Redruth, Truro, Plymouth and surrounding areas. From relaxed friendship groups and lunches, organised trips, quizzes, presentations and talks, games, competitions and special events, there’s something for everyone.
Membership also includes a range of meaningful benefits: Compassionate welfare, care support and members advice line; Access to a dedicated travel club and organised holidays; Opportunities to volunteer and raise funds for local, national and international good causes; The chance to build lasting friendships and genuine connections.
Above all, the Oddfellows is about belonging, being part of a caring community that supports one another through life’s ups and downs.
To receive your free information pack and a diary of upcoming events, contact Peter English, the local secretary on email at [email protected]
For more about membership and the many benefits available, visit www.oddfellows.co.uk
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