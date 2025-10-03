AS colder temperatures and darker evenings set in, National Highways is urging drivers to check their tyres as part of its seasonal T.R.I.P. campaign, encouraging everyone to Top-up, Rest, Inspect and Prepare before setting off.
This autumn, tyre safety takes centre stage, with ‘Inspect’ in the spotlight to support National Tyre Safety Month.
New figures reveal that around six-million illegal tyres are on UK roads, meaning one in four vehicles could be driving with unsafe tyres.
In 2023, 190 people were killed or seriously injured due to defective tyres, which is a 29 per cent increase from 147 in 2022. On motorways and major A roads, 25 people were killed or seriously injured, up from 22 the previous year.
These figures are comparable to mobile phone-related collisions.
In 2024, more than 53,000 tyre-related breakdowns were recorded on motorways and major A roads. This was the most common diagnosed cause and accounted for nearly one in five of all breakdowns.
More than a fifth of drivers who broke down on a long motorway journey believe it could have been avoided with proper tyre checks before setting off.
Colin Stevenson, road safety information lead for National Highways, said: “Tyres are the only part of your vehicle in contact with the road, and if they’re excessively worn, underinflated or damaged, the consequences can be devastating.
“Most drivers understand the dangers of using a mobile phone behind the wheel, but the risks posed by defective tyres are just as serious and often overlooked. Tyre safety isn’t optional, it’s critical.”
Transport Minister Simon Lightwood said: "Not only is driving with defective tyres illegal but it is also dangerous, especially as we move into the colder, wetter months. All motorists should take just a few minutes out of their day to make sure their tyres are safe.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.