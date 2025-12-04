Perran Moon MP for Camborne, Redruth and Hayle said: "In Camborne, Redruth and Hayle we have seen a decline in the state of our roads over the course of the last 14 years. For residents and business users alike, the announcement of such a significant increase will be welcome news. Potholes are the bane of people’s lives in rural communities, and I hope this funding is used to rapidly accelerate their repair as well as improving road safety across the Duchy.”