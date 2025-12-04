It comes following the government’s budget announcements and will see £161-million in baseline funding for the Spending Review period and £60-million in incentive funding over the next four years.
This forms part of the government’s £7.3-billion national investment in local roads between 2026 and 2030.
Cornwall's Labour MPs have welcomed the investment.
Jayne Kirkham, MP for Truro and Falmouth, said: “In rural areas like Truro and Falmouth, well-maintained roads are essential for keeping our communities connected and businesses moving. Thanks to this new investment, repairs will happen faster, so people can really notice the difference—potholes filled, school runs safer, and smoother commutes.”
Anna Gelderd MP for South East Cornwall, added: “Improving transport in South East Cornwall has been a top priority of mine since I became your MP. We’ve already seen safety improvements on the A38, a new pedestrian crossing coming to Tideford, rail fares frozen, digital infrastructure improvements on trains, and more. I know there's much more to do but I’ll continue to deliver transport upgrades for our area so that local people can easily access school, work and their hobbies.”
Perran Moon MP for Camborne, Redruth and Hayle said: "In Camborne, Redruth and Hayle we have seen a decline in the state of our roads over the course of the last 14 years. For residents and business users alike, the announcement of such a significant increase will be welcome news. Potholes are the bane of people’s lives in rural communities, and I hope this funding is used to rapidly accelerate their repair as well as improving road safety across the Duchy.”
Noah Law, MP for St Austell and Newquay said: "This is the difference that a Labour government makes to the state of our roads in Cornwall.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.