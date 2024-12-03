A new study by Vision Direct explores the most dangerous areas across the UK due to adverse weather conditions, common vision-related failures during driving tests, and the most frequent vision-related causes of collisions and accidents.
Analysed data from the Department for Transport (DfT) showed that, over the last 10 years in the UK, “uncorrected or defective eyesight” has been listed as a contributing factor in 62 road fatalities and 2,648 casualties.
Twenty-two people in Cornwall reportedly failed their eyesight check on their driving test since 2019.
Every driving test in the UK includes a basic eyesight check.
Across the UK, in the last five years, 2,332 people failed their eyesight check, with 22 of them in Cornwall.
Five driving candidates failed the eyesight check in Bodmin, eight in Camborne and leading the pack was Launceston with nine. Penzance had no fails.
Of the local authorities, it was motorists in Hampshire that emerged on the top of the list with 109 casualties and 86 collisions over the past 10 years just due to uncorrected or defective eyesight alone – Cornwall came fifth with 80 casualties and 45 collisions.
Those that require corrective eyewear must ensure their contact lenses and/or eyeglasses prescription is up to date by attending their regular eye tests.
Not only this, but if you're found to be driving with eyesight that is below the legal standard and without corrective eyewear to make sure that you meet the required standards, you could be facing a fine of up to £1,000 and three points on your licence. In some cases, disqualification could be considered.
Even if you don’t currently need corrective eyewear, it is important that you attend the opticians every two years to ensure any vision degeneration is caught and corrective measures are taken.
Find the full study at: www.visiondirect.co.uk/blog/eyes-on-the-road