NEW research suggests that a third of British cyclists could be breaking the law unknowingly.
Safety fears have been raised after some of the latest research has revealed that Britain’s cyclists are far less clued up on the Highway Code than they think, with many unwittingly breaking the law every time they get in the saddle.
A poll of 2,000 British cyclists commissioned by cycling personal injury specialists, Injury Lawyers 4u, has found that a majority admit to crucial gaps in their road knowledge that could leave them vulnerable to accidents, fines or worse.
While nearly three quarters (74 per cent) of cyclists are confident they know the rules of the road, the reality tells a different story.
A third wrongly believe it’s legal to ride on a pedestrian pavement, however, under the Highway Act 1835 and Highway Code rule 64 it is in fact illegal to cycle on a pedestrian pavement.
Those caught riding on public pavements risk a fixed penalty, although police officers often use discretion and if lucky may issue a warning or advise cyclists to dismount instead.
Of other laws cyclists are unaware of, most worryingly is almost one in ten (7 per cent) cyclists don’t think traffic lights apply to them.
Those who do chance cycling through a red light face a £50 fine or worse if their actions result in a road traffic accident.
And almost a third (32 per cent) put themselves at further risk unaware they’re entitled to take primary position in the middle of the lane, which is often the safest position to be in according to the Highway Code.
Despite that, 88 per cent are aware that drivers must give cyclists at least 1.5 meters space when overtaking at speeds up to 30mph.
Andrew Twambley, founder and personal injury specialist lawyer at Injury Lawyers 4u, comments: “Whether for leisure, fitness or the practicality of commuting, millions of Britons hop on their bikes each year. Yet as our latest research shows, too many are cycling without fully understanding their legal rights and responsibilities.
“Something as simple as riding on a pedestrian pavement or misunderstanding traffic lights can put cyclists and those around them at risk and see them breaking the law too.
“With the weather changing and darker nights soon to come in, I’d urge cyclists to ensure they brush up on their knowledge not just to protect themselves but those around them.”
While the poll highlights significant knowledge gaps, some aren’t all bad, with more than half (64 per cent) wrongly believing wearing a helmet is a legal requirement, when in fact it’s recommended in the Highway Code but is not mandatory by law, and 91 per cent recognising they must use lights on their bike at night.
Most concerningly, nearly half (46 per cent) admit they would not know their legal rights if they’re injured on the roads, leaving them unprotected if an accident did end up taking place.
