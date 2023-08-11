The occupants of a car have escaped without serious injuries after a collision with a heavy goods vehicle and a car early this morning (August 10).
Devon and Cornwall Police, the ambulance service and Cornwall Fire and Rescue service were called to reports of a crash on the A30 near Innis Downs roundabout.
The incident saw a car end up on its roof.
The road has now reopened.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called just before 6.30am today, August 11, following a two-vehicle collision on the A30 westbound near Innis Downs roundabout, Bodmin.
"Involved an HGV and a car. The car ended up on its roof. Ambulance and fire also attended. The occupants of the car have been taken to hospital – no serious injuries reported."