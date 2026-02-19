MOTORISTS in and around Looe are being advised to plan ahead for next week as a series of daytime road closures come into force to allow a police search operation to take place.
Devon and Cornwall Police has confirmed several key routes will be shut between Monday, February 23 and Wednesday, February 25, from 9am to 5pm each day.
On Monday, the B3253 will be closed between Widegates and No Man’s Land. The following day, Tuesday, the road running from No Man’s Land past Looe Golf Club to the A387 will be closed. Officers say this closure will be managed in stages to ensure continued access to the golf club.
On Wednesday, the B3253 will again be shut – this time between No Man’s Land and Looe Bay Holiday Park.
All closures will be staffed by officers. Buses and emergency service vehicles will be permitted to pass through, but all other traffic will be prevented from using the affected routes during the specified times.
Drivers are urged to seek alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys.
