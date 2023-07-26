A motorcyclist has sadly died after being involved in a collision at Horningtops in Liskeard.
Emergency services were called around 9.10pm on Tuesday, July 25, following the collision on the B3252 between a Kawasaki motorcycle and a tractor and trailer.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed: "The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s from Looe, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
"The road was closed for around eight hours while a full forensic examination of the scene took place. Police would like to thank the public for their patience during the road closure.
"Officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident and appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are also keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage."
If anyone has any information please contact police via the force website or telephone 101, quoting log 986 of 25/07/23.