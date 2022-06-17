Motorcyclist from Bude seriously hurt in Bideford collision

Police are seeking witnesses after a motorcyclist from Bude was seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision on the A39 in Bideford yesterday morning, June 16.

Officers were called at around 8.40am after the collision near Bucks Cross involving a white Husqvarna motorcycle, a silver Saab 93 and a grey Volkswagen Transporter van.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “The motorcycle rider, a man in his 20s from Bude, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth. The other drivers were uninjured.

“Roads policing and local officers attended and the road was closed for eight-and-a-half hours for a forensic examination of the scene, and for the vehicles to be recovered.

“Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.”