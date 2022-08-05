Motorcycle ride in memory of biker finishes at factory
Paul and Christine Brady and Stuart Morrissey (middle)
A 1,000 mile motorcycle ride in memory of a biker who died of a brain tumour came to a conclusion in Liskeard.
BS Embroidery Plus in Liskeard sponsored, supported and hosted the charity motorcycle ride being completed by Stuart Morrissey of Plymouth. The idea was simple, Stuart wanted to completed a challenging ride as his last ever on a 125CC motorcycle and the team at BS Embroidery Plus from Liskeard wanted to raise as much money as possible for a unique and wonderful charity, all while raising awareness about the terrible illness that affects young and old.
Stuart took to the roads on his motorcycle, riding over 1,000 miles across only three days in memory of his best friend’s wife who tragically died after being diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour.
Christine, who was married to Stuart’s best friend, Paul, had a scan after experiencing double vision in 2008 and was told there was no cause for concern. However, ten years later a second MRI scan at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth showed a mass on her brain.
Leanne, operations manager, said: “Brain Tumour Research is a charity close to all our hearts at BS Embroidery Plus. As a family run business it was a terrible year in 2021 when we lost the heart of our business. The owner, Paul Griffiths lost his wife, the two sons, Craig and Gary lost their mum and Rachael who works in our Plymouth Shop also lost her mum. Our three non family member staff, Brandon, Leanne and Paul also lost their adopted mum due to a brain tumour.
“Brain tumours have no friends, they do not care who they attack and it is a lot more common than people realise or talk about. 30 people in every 100,000 are diagnosed or will be diagnosed with a brain tumour in their lifetime.
“So we wanted to do something about supporting the vital research that goes into finding life saving treatment and medication so that less people and their families go through the pain and suffering of losing someone close to them.”
On Sunday, August 7 BS Embroidery Plus welcomed Stuart and his support team home to a heroes welcome, hosting a mega meet bike event.
Leanne added: “We didn’t just achieve the target of £1000 we smashed it. As a family, we could not be prouder of the support we received and what was achieved by Stuart and his team, the generosity of the people of Liskeard and the fantastic new friends we have made in the process. “
