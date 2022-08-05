Leanne, operations manager, said: “Brain Tumour Research is a charity close to all our hearts at BS Embroidery Plus. As a family run business it was a terrible year in 2021 when we lost the heart of our business. The owner, Paul Griffiths lost his wife, the two sons, Craig and Gary lost their mum and Rachael who works in our Plymouth Shop also lost her mum. Our three non family member staff, Brandon, Leanne and Paul also lost their adopted mum due to a brain tumour.