HUNDREDS of motorbiking Santa’s will be riding their way through a series of Cornish towns to raise some festive cheer in support of Children’s Hospice South West.
The annual ‘Santa’s On A Bike’ ride, which takes place on Saturday, December 7, will see the Santa’s pass through Ivybridge, Saltash, Liskeard and Lostwithiel, before eventually finishing off at the charity’s Little Harbour children’s hospice in St Austell.
Bikers, together with members of the public who wish to join to offer their support at the start point, can gather at Lee Mill Industrial Estate from 11am, after which the ride itself get underway from 12.25pm.
Spectators can watch the bikes along the route, but are kindly asked not to come to the finish at Little Harbour due to space constraints.
Last year’s event helped to raise £6,000 for CHSW, which supports around 130 local families at its Little Harbour hospice.
Organisers, however, hope to top that figure this year and hope the Cornish public will turn out in force to help aid their fundraising efforts on the day – or alternatively online, via the website www.santasonabike.org.uk/plymouth
Annabel Roberts, Area Fundraiser for CHSW, said: “Please help spread the word, invite your friends and support your local children’s hospice – together let’s make this the biggest and best year ever.
“The bikers’ fabulous fundraising, together with the awareness raised, helps us to continue to offer a light in the dark to families with children with life-limiting conditions, not just over Christmas, but 365 days a year.
“The support shown makes such a different in helping children and families to receive expert medical care, whilst also creating special memories at the children’s hospice. We can’t thank the bikers enough for their continued support each year.”
The ride is again open to bikes, trikes and quads, as well as being L-plate friendly.
Organisers stress don’t worry if you’ve not attended a group ride before, you’ll be made very welcome. The route will be fully marshalled, so you won’t get lost, but the ride takes place entirely on open public roads, so all bikes should be road legal and all normal road rules apply.