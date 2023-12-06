A MOTHER from Saltash undergoing chemotherapy for brain cancer is helping to raise awareness of the disease by taking part in a charity Christmas Advent Appeal.
Vicki Hilborn, 31, is part way through 12 rounds of chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with a grade 3 astrocytoma in 2017.
She is using her own diagnosis to highlight the lack of funding into the disease whilst experiencing the side effects of treatment herself.
The mother to Aubrey, who is two, has already endured five operations and gruelling radiotherapy causing her to have seizures which are now controlled by medication.
She said: “I’ll be taking my chemo tablets this Christmas but I won’t let that stop me from making memories with my family. Aubrey is just starting to understand about Father Christmas who she calls ‘ho ho’. I recognise first-hand the unpredictability of brain tumours which is why I want to enjoy the time I am here, because I know that can change instantly.”
Vicki has lent her voice to a video message as part of an online advent calendar hosted by the charity Brain Tumour Research.
The calendar was launched with a message from Antiques Roadshow expert Theo Burrell, who is a Brain Tumour Research Patron and glioblastoma (GBM) patient. It is hoped the poignant stories it contains will inspire visitors to make a donation to the charity, ultimately helping to find a cure for the disease.
Vicki added: “It should be a case of, ‘you have been diagnosed with this type of brain tumour, here is the treatment plan’. Instead, it seems to often be a one-size fits all, but we know that isn’t true. Brain tumours are complex and if we are to stop people from dying then we must have the investment into research.”
Brain tumours kill more women under 35 than breast cancer, yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002.
Mel Tiley, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Vicki for sharing her story and wish her well in her ongoing treatment.
“Unfortunately, Vicki’s story is not uncommon. Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.
“This December, please help us raise awareness of the indiscriminate nature of brain tumours, raise vital funds to get us closer to our vision of a cure and bring hope to everyone affected by this devastating disease. You can see all the videos so far by visiting www.braintumourresearch.org/advent-appeal and give the gift of hope this season.”