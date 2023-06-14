A mother and daughter duo from Liskeard have reinvented a classic tale for the modern age, in feature-length production.
Brenda Taylor and Juliet Dawn, have taken on the challenge of reinventing a 17th-century religious allegory The Pilgrim’s Progress.
Published in two parts in 1678 and 1684, the work offers a symbolic vision of the good man’s pilgrimage through life, and has since become one of the most famous Christian allegories of all time.
Now, mother and daughter, Brenda and Juliet have created their own multimedia reinterpretation of the story. The work combines narration and dialogue performed by voice actors, as well as fifteen original songs.
All of this was done in the hope a new generation connect with the 300 year old story.
While the pair did not have the backing of a Hollywood studio powerhouse, or the financial resources to aim for the West End, following a very successful fundraising effort, £18,000 was raised to support the project’s creation.
Now, eighteen months on, the work is finally complete and this re-imagining of the story can be viewed now on YouTube.
A spokesperson for the production explained: “Viewers can expect an emotional and thought-provoking experience, connecting with relatable themes of humanity, faith, and personal growth.”