TWO women have been given ten year animal bans after being found guilty of keeping goats and chickens being kept in unsuitable environments with a lack of food and water.
Mother and daughter, Carrie Anne Milton and Kerry Milton both of Tregarrick, Looe, had 18 goats, 16 ducks and 28 chickens living in dirty cramped conditions.
They were both found guilty of two animal welfare offences, following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA. The charity visited land in Widegates, near Looe, after concerns were raised about the welfare of the animals being kept there.
Animals were found in inadequate pens with poor ventilation, minimal food and dirty water, and no enrichment. The bedding was old, dirty, and wet. Goats had lice infestations and several displayed dental problems, matted coats, and signs of neurological conditions.
Poultry enclosures were dark, lacked bedding, food, and clean water, with deep excreta. Some had fermenting food. Some who were sick and in need for help had not been provided veterinary care.
The vet who examined the animals said in their report: “The goats were kept in disgusting conditions with no hard food, no browse, poor quality hay often in only small amounts left on the floor, inadequate bedding, very little and usually dirty water, no enrichment, high temperatures and humidity. Their health issues were unnoticed and they had no preventative health care.
“The poultry were also in filthy conditions with deep excreta, no bedding, little food and sometimes fermenting food, little or no water, very little in the way of exercise provisions, hardly any perches and inadequate laying facilities.
“In England and Wales, the Animal Welfare Act 2006 introduces legal requirements for people who are responsible for animals, effectively setting the standards for the care of those animals. Under this Act, owners have a legal duty to take reasonable steps to ensure that the needs of animals in their care are met in accordance with good practice.”
Both were banned from owning animals, aside from dogs, cats, fish and horses, for ten years. They can not appeal the disqualification for seven years. They must also pay £2,500 costs and £1,000 towards boarding costs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.