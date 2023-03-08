Customers have reported being turned away by members of staff outside the store, with colleagues telling them that the store is closed until further notice due to the electrical fault.
The electrical fault is believed to have been caused as a knock-on effect to electrical issues which caused power disruption in the wider Liskeard area last night (March 7).
Morrisons have confirmed that the Liskeard store is currently closed and they expect to reopen during the afternoon of March 8 (today).
A spokesperson for Morrisons said: "I can confirm that there were some issues instore following the electrical cuts in the area last night. We anticipate being open again in 1-2 hours."