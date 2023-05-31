TRAINS between Liskeard and Looe tomorrow morning (June 1) will face significant disruption due to staff shortages.
GWR has confirmed that a number of services on the Looe Valley line will be cancelled.
As a result, the first departure from Liskeard to Looe will be the 09:36 service calling at St Keyne, Causland and Sandplace.
The first departure from Looe will be the 10:08 service from Looe to Liskeard, calling at Liskeard only.
The 05:57 from Liskeard, 06:30 from Looe, 07:13 from Liskeard, 07:54 from Looe, 08:30 from Liskeard and 09:05 from Looe are all cancelled.
Affected services in full (all cancelled)
05:57 Liskeard to Looe due 06:27 calling at St Keyne Wishing Well Halt, Causeland, Sandplace and Looe
06:27 Looe to Liskeard due 06:59 calling at Sandplace, Causland, St Keyne Wishing Well Halt, Liskeard.
07:13 Liskeard to Looe due 07:43 calling at St Keyne Wishing Well Halt, Causeland, Sandplace and Looe
07:54 Looe to Liskeard due 08:26 calling at Sandplace, Causland, St Keyne Wishing Well Halt, Coombe Junction Halt, Liskeard.
08:30 Liskeard to Looe due 09:03 calling at Coombe Junction Halt, St Keyne Wishing Well Halt, Causeland, Sandplace and Looe