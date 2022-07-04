More than twenty creative organisations across Cornwall share in Council’s £1.8 million funding package ( )

From theatre and dance to music and museums - a huge variety of organisations and groups will receive funding from the Council’s £1.8 million Culture and Creative Investment programme to help them deliver creative and inclusive activities and events for communities all over Cornwall.

Cornwall Council Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhoods, Carol Mould, said: “One of this Council’s priorities is to encourage vibrant, supportive communities where people help each other live well. One way in which we can all come together to be engaged, educated, and entertained is to experience the great wealth of culture and creativity that is synonymous with Cornwall.

“Creative organisations and groups applied to the Council’s Culture and Creative Investment programme and the standard was fantastically high.”

Creative organisations receiving Council funding include:

Arts Well, - works with organisations, large and small, to develop projects and programmes that champions the role of the arts and creativity in promoting health and wellbeing.

Shallal - celebrates diversity, ability and community and gives access to creativity, an equal voice, and the opportunity for everyone to discover their potential.

Prodigal UPG - specialising in physical theatre & performance-parkour.

Jayne Howard, Director of Arts Well said: “We are absolutely delighted that Cornwall Council has recognised the valuable contribution that the arts bring to health and wellbeing with the awarding of this grant. We look forward to continuing to raise awareness that creativity is good for you and to providing opportunities for individuals and communities to get involved in arts projects which will benefit their mental, physical, emotional and social health.”

Carol added: “Through a careful and objective assessment process which took into account geographical spread and a commitment to work with communities across Cornwall, we are able to offer financial support to 21 organisations totalling £1.8 million over the next four years.