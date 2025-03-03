PARENTS and carers in Cornwall find out today, Monday, March 3, which secondary school their child has been allocated, with more than 97 per cent offered their first preference.
Cornwall Council received 5,748 applications for places for September 2025, of which 5,609 have been offered a place at their first preference school.
This equates to 97.58 per cent, which is higher than last year’s figure of 95.71 per cent and above last year’s national average of 82.9 per cent.
Almost every child, 99.97 per cent, in Cornwall received a place at their first, second or third preference school this year, compared to 99.23 per cent last year.
Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, the cabinet member for children and families at Cornwall Council, said: “National Offer Day can be an anxious time for families so it’s fantastic that so many received the news they wanted today.
“This is all down to the hard work of our teams who work closely with schools across Cornwall to make sure as many children as possible can attend their preferred school and I would like to thank everyone who played a part this year.
“We know that some families may be disappointed by the allocation for their child and there is an independent appeals process that can be followed. More information on this can be found on the school appeals page on the council’s website.”