THOUSANDS of children from across Cornwall took part in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.
Set up by The Reading Agency and run throughout Cornwall by the libraries, the challenge encourages children to explore new books and take part in creative activities during the school holidays.
Across the Duchy, more than 8,400 children signed up to the challenge and 67% of those completed it.
Cornwall libraries played a key role in supporting young readers throughout the summer, offering a welcoming space for families and providing a range of resources to help inspire a love of reading.
This year’s theme, Marvellous Makers, saw libraries getting creative with some fantastic events.
Councillor Carol Mould, portfolio holder for Neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, said: “We are thrilled that so many children took part in this year’s challenge.
“Not only does this challenge help children discover the joy of reading, it also gives them the chance to explore their local library and see the books and activities that are available all year round.
“It’s fantastic to see the excitement for reading across the county, and the libraries look forward to continuing to support children on their learning journeys.”
