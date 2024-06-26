RUNNERS and marathon hopefuls will be keeping a keen eye on their emails today as the ballots for 2025’s London Marathon are announced.
For the first time in history, more than three quarters of a million people applied to take part in a marathon, with applicants from the UK and across the globe entering the 2025 London Marathon ballot.
The previous world record total of 578,374 applications was set in 2023 by applicants for the 2024 London Marathon, however, 840,318 people have entered the ballot to participate in the 2025.
Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the TCS London Marathon, said: “For those who are successful, your journey to the 2025 TCS London Marathon begins tomorrow.
“With 10 months to go until Marathon Day, you have plenty of time to prepare and a great start would be the 2024 Vitality London 10,000 on Sunday, September 22, which, just like the TCS London Marathon, finishes in front of Buckingham Palace, and offers runners of all abilities the chance to get to know the roads of the capital before next April.
“If you did not get the result you wanted, there are still plenty of ways you can be part of the historic 45th edition of the London Marathon by applying for a place to take part for one of the incredible charities with places in the event or by taking part in the TCS London Marathon #MyWay, which allows you to complete the marathon distance anywhere in the world on April 27.”
Did you make the cut?