CONCERNS have been raised about Cornwall Council’s decision not to have an environmental impact assessment carried out over South West Water’s plan to build a desalination plant at Par Docks.
A solicitor acting on behalf campaigners who oppose the plan said the council’s decision could lead to a judicial review.
If the plant is approved it would see the installation of two 1.2km above-ground pipelines between the desalination plant and Par Waste Water Treatment Works and a 13km underground pipeline between the desalination plant and Restormel Water Treatment Works at Lostwithiel, as well as a lagoon and an “integrated construction wetland” around 850 metres south of the Restormel works, which would also need to be extended.
Campaigners are concerned about the possibility of wastewater and chemicals being discharged into St Austell Bay’s Special Protected Area (SPA), which supports the largest known sub-tidal seagrass bed in Cornwall.
Because of a lack of rainfall and high demand for water in 2022-2023, South West Water had to declare a hosepipe ban. Since then, the company has proposed building a desalination plant at Par.
The water company asked Cornwall Council if an environmental impact assessment was needed for the plant and the authority has concluded one doesn’t have to be carried out. This has been met with anger by members of the Desalination Information Group (DIG).
Richard Buxton Solicitors has been instructed to act on behalf of the group and says DIG would be entitled to potentially bring judicial review proceedings in the future. At present, the group is hoping the council will reconsider its decision.
In a letter to Cornwall Council, the solicitors state: “There appears to be little or no consideration of possible operational impacts of the desalination plant, including on the adjacent SPA, into which there will be discharges. This is, in itself, a clear error.”
The letter also states: “The council should, at minimum, seek expert advice from Natural England.”
Cornwall Council has said it won’t comment on the concerns raised by campaigners about a lack of environmental assessment.
“We don’t have anything to add to the full decision,” said a spokesperson.