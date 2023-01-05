Friday January 6 

 The Mighty Howlers, The Bullers, Looe 

Saturday January 7 

The Morzim, JJ’s, Liskeard 

Monkey Wrench, Social Club, Callington 

Hush, Tregonissey Club, Tregonissey 

Sunday January 8 

Cyderfex, The Bullers, Looe 

Friday January 13

Horse with no Name, The Bullers, Looe

Saturday January 14 

True Collision, The Bullers, Looe 

Jukebox Protocol, Social Club, Callington 

Fully Amped, Tregonissey Club, Tregonissey 

Sunday January 15

The Nawtey Beys, The Bullers, Looe 

Friday January 20 

Dew Barf, The Bullers, Looe 

Saturday January 21

Three’s Company, The Bullers, Looe 

The Hupcats, Social Club, Callington 

Valkyrie Skyz, Tregonissey Club, Tregonissey 

AC/CD UK, The Social Bar, Liskeard 

Sunday January 22 

Redhouse, The Bullers, Looe 

Friday January 27

Vince Lee, The Bullers, Looe 

Saturday January 28 

The Laurels, The Bullers, Looe 

Ashes to Ashes, Social Club, Callington 

Atlantic Highway, Tregonissey Club, Tregonissey 

Sunday January 29 

The Baracoodas, The Bullers, Looe 

In addition:

The Tipsy Cow at Lanreath host an open mic afternoon between 3pm and 6pm on the 1st Sunday of every month. 

The Wheelers in Torpoint have live bands most Saturday’s from 9.30pm.

 For more music and information visit fm.phluidrecords.co.uk