Friday January 6
The Mighty Howlers, The Bullers, Looe
Saturday January 7
The Morzim, JJ’s, Liskeard
Monkey Wrench, Social Club, Callington
Hush, Tregonissey Club, Tregonissey
Sunday January 8
Cyderfex, The Bullers, Looe
Friday January 13
Horse with no Name, The Bullers, Looe
Saturday January 14
True Collision, The Bullers, Looe
Jukebox Protocol, Social Club, Callington
Fully Amped, Tregonissey Club, Tregonissey
Sunday January 15
The Nawtey Beys, The Bullers, Looe
Friday January 20
Dew Barf, The Bullers, Looe
Saturday January 21
Three’s Company, The Bullers, Looe
The Hupcats, Social Club, Callington
Valkyrie Skyz, Tregonissey Club, Tregonissey
AC/CD UK, The Social Bar, Liskeard
Sunday January 22
Redhouse, The Bullers, Looe
Friday January 27
Vince Lee, The Bullers, Looe
Saturday January 28
The Laurels, The Bullers, Looe
Ashes to Ashes, Social Club, Callington
Atlantic Highway, Tregonissey Club, Tregonissey
Sunday January 29
The Baracoodas, The Bullers, Looe
In addition:
The Tipsy Cow at Lanreath host an open mic afternoon between 3pm and 6pm on the 1st Sunday of every month.
The Wheelers in Torpoint have live bands most Saturday’s from 9.30pm.
For more music and information visit fm.phluidrecords.co.uk