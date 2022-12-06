East Cornwall-based band The Morzim, have been on the scene with their frenetic collection of Punk /Post-Punk /New Wave & Ska covers for over 10 years.
For non Cornish-speaking readers, Morzim is a portmanteau of the words sea and monkey, and as a covers band a play on “Monkey ‘see’, Monkey do”
“Being gentlemen, [and a lady]”, puts in sound engineer Angela, “of a certain age, we grew up through the Punk and New Wave years, and love representing all those fantastic musicians and songs from that era”, say the band.
Comprising Singer Giles, Guitarist Charlie, Bass player Rich and Drummer Neil, the band put on a high energy performance that is definitely not a spectator sport.
Brothers-in-Law Giles, Rich & Neil formed the band years ago and were joined by their good friend Charlie when looking for a lead guitarist.
“As with all bands”, says Giles, “we have morphed from our original line-up and style, and feel that we now have a great dynamic”
“So often we hear the comment ‘You have just played my teenage record collection’ ”, says drummer Neil, “It’s great feedback, and lovely to get that kind of response”.
Often taken for granted, the band can’t give high enough praise to sound engineer Angela, who keeps the guys in check.
“We don’t have to worry about the sound when we are playing..we know Ang is always on top of it”, say Guitarist Charlie & Bassist Rich, “which is great, as we can just concentrate on playing”.
When asked who their most influential artists are the band quipped, “When you have been around as long as we have, there are too many to choose from. Come and see us live, and you tell us”
To find out more, search Phluid records and check out the gig guide, or search The Morzim Band.