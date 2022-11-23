Liskeard Community Fire Station held their annual Movember fundraising event last weekend (November 26).
MoFest saw bands Devil Rain, Rudh and Mighty Revs play into the evening, music was also supplied by Chaos TV.
The evening was well attended and received lots of praise on social media. One person said: ‘‘Brilliant night, thanks to Liskeard Community Fire Station for all your hard work organising this.
Around £1000 was raised at MoFest for charity.
A spokesperson from the fire station said: “We can’t thank everyone who made this event happen enough, was a truly fantastic event, thanks for all the amazing donations and support!
‘‘Movember UK fund some amazing projects and we here Liskeard Community Fire Station are so proud to support them.”
Around £3500 has been raised over the month of November which will all be donated to Movember UK.