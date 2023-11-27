POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Christian Davies, 48, who has been reported missing from the Torpoint area.
Christian was last seen on CCTV at around 5.44am on Monday, November 20, at Plymouth Train Station boarding a train.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "He is described as a white male, approximately 6ft, of medium build, short grey hair, grey stubble, and dimples.
"He may be wearing a cream Tommy Hilfiger jumper with an American flag, navy blue coat, jeans, and blue Adidas Gazelles."
If anyone has seen Christian, or know of his whereabouts, call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 303 of 20/11/23.