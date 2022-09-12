Missing man from Looe has been found

Monday 12th September 2022 1:08 pm
Police_uniform__1_.jpg
(Devon and Cornwall Police )

Terry Rae who had been reported missing from the Looe area yesterday (Sunday, September 11) has been found safe by police.

A Devon and Cornwall police spokesperson said: “We would like to thank members of the public for their help.”

