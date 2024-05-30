Cornwall’s longest running, and most prolific touring theatre company launches an electrifying new summer production - in celebration of their 45th anniversary.
Love Riot – a classic rom-com with a wild new heart - is the newest show from Miracle Theatre, who’ve been captivating audiences in Cornwall since 1979. The exciting new show invites guests to step into a world of enchanting romance and uproarious comedy, as it tours iconic outdoor venues across the southwest from now until August 24.
The talented local team have an esteemed reputation for producing comical, highly entertaining, and clever shows – this newest addition is no exception. Love Riot is a vibrant reimagining of Hannah Cowley’s classic play, The Belle’s Stratagem, and audiences are transported to a world of scandal, matchmaking, and unexpected twists.
Audiences can expect a whirlwind of romance and comedy as they follow Letty, whose father has arranged for her to be married to a man who shows no interest in her. But she is a spirited young woman, determined to defy society’s expectations, shape her own destiny, and avoid a loveless future.
The acclaimed Cornish production company’s new show offers an extensive summer tour – with over 60 dates, across 12 weeks, at locations across the whole of Cornwall including The Minack Theatre, Gyllyndune Gardens, Bocconnoc Estate, Mount Pleasant Eco Park, Trerice House, Tregrehan, Trelissick Garden, Penlee Park and the Trelowarren Estate – to name but a few.
Founded in 1979, Miracle has toured 75 times, establishing itself as one of the South West's most distinctive voices in the performing arts. From its humble beginnings performing at Pirran Round with its first production, The Beginning of the World, based on the Cornish Ordinalia - Miracle has grown to produce 62 touring theatre productions, including 34 original plays and 28 adaptations.
As the company celebrates its 45th Anniversary, it remains committed to delivering top-quality cultural events that are accessible to all.
Miracle’s founder and artistic director, Bill Scott, reflects on the company's journey: “Miracle has come a long way since that first rainy performance in Pirran Round but the company has stuck to its roots, being based in Redruth, by serving the far-flung communities of Cornwall, the Scilly Isles, and the wider Southwest.
We’ve always relied on creative people who live and work in the area and over the years we have built up a loyal audience of locals as well as providing a spot of culture for the visitors! And we’re not slowing down, I'm really excited to see new writers and directors working with Miracle, who will ensure the company continues to develop for the next 45 years too!”
Tickets are now on sale. For further information about Miracle Theatre, Love Riot, tour dates or to book, visit: www.miracletheateatre.co.uk